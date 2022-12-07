8 Ways Golf Has Changed For The Better Post-Pandemic

The Covid Pandemic changed the world. The way we live, communicate and work has changed, the threat to our mortality and our environment has become more apparent. Lockdown gave us a glimpse of a less industrial life, but it also drove up levels of loneliness and anxiety. Covid impacted directly upon, and has influenced the future of almost everything, including (on a relatively inconsequential level,) golf. Here below we consider 8 ways golf has changed for the better post-pandemic.

Golf club membership or not

The fundamental boost the Pandemic gave the sport of golf was that it encouraged more people to play. It was one of the early activities deemed possible, given that it’s played outdoors and social distancing was easy to achieve on the course. People took up the game, came back to the game, others simply played more, recognizing the physical and mental benefits that golf offers. Figures show golfing participation has increased over the last five years and that has filtered through to be of benefit to the game in general.

Golf clubs are healthier

