8 Tornadoes Volleyball Sweeps Kindred Vikings

OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #8 Oakes Tornadoes took down the Kindred Vikings in Monday night volleyball action in three sets (25-12, 25-7, 25-22).

The game started out close with both teams trading points until it got to 10-10. After that the Tornadoes went on an impressive run of points making it 22-11. They would trade points until they won the 25-12.

Set two was when the Tornadoes really shined. They initially trailed the Vikings 2-0 however they would go on a 19-2 run to make the score 19-4. This was backstopped by Brynn Dethlefsen having a huge game at the service line with 7 aces on the game, 4 of them coming in set 2. They would trade points with Kindred until the set ended 25-7.

Set three started out much the same with Kindred jumping out to a 2-0 lead and Oakes responding by going ahead by 3 points. They would maintain a 3-5 point margin between themselves for most of the set. The Vikings mounted a comeback at the end of the set. They would come back from a 21-15 deficit to come within a single point, 23-22. Oakes would then finish it off winning the set and the match 25-22.

Dethlefsen was named the Bank North Player of the Game with 7 aces and 11 digs.

The Tornadoes now take on district foes Barnes County North on Thursday in Oakes at 7:00 pm.