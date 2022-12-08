8 Things You Didn’t Know About John Daly II

John Daly’s son, John Daly II (aka Little John) is following in his father’s footsteps and making a name for himself in the game. However, the Younger Daly doesn’t just share a famous name with his dad. As the facts below show, he’s a chip off the old block in more ways than one.

1. John Daly II was born on 23 July 2003 to Daly’s fourth wife, Sherrie Miller. He is the youngest of Daly’s three children.

2. Daly II was showing plenty of interest in the game by the age of six, and four years later, he was playing in tournaments and accompanying his dad during his own events.

3. Daly II’s dad’s larger-than-life personality makes him a perfect fit for the Hooters brand, and it came as no surprise when it was announced in April 2022 that the Veteran had signed as an Ambassador for the US restaurant chain. What was perhaps more surprising was that Daly II joined his dad in the role!

4. The father-and-son duo famously beat Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie to the 2021 PNC Championship title, sending a strong message that he could be a player to watch in the future. That wasn’t his only high-profile event he was part of in the months to follow, though – Daly II also caddied for his father at the 150th Open.

5. That PNC Championship win wasn’t the only time the two had played together in the tournament. They also teamed up in five previous years, and finished in the top 10 in each, including runner-up in 2018.

6. Like his two-time Major winning dad, Daly II plays Collegiate golf at the University of Arkansas. His dad played for the Razorbacks between 1984 and 1987.

It’s Official!!!!🐗🏌️‍♂️Proud of my son and so happy he became a #Razorback today! Today is their day! 👊🏼 #signingday #signingday2020 #UniversityofArkansas #Hogs #WPS pic.twitter.com/6d2NStDD6kNovember 11, 2020 See more

7. Daly II has followed in his father’s footsteps in another way, too – his big-hitting style. Even as long ago as May 2020, when Daly II was just 16, his proud dad admitted to TMZ Sports that his son outdrives him. They said: “I can’t keep up with him now. They hit it so far.”

8. In the same interview, Daly said that it’s not just his big-hitting that makes his son stand out – his short game is “phenomenal” too. He backed up that assertion a few months later when speaking to The Bleacher Report. They said: “He really does have a passion for the short game. He loves to putt and chip.” In the same article, golf Coach Nicky Duffy, who has worked with Daly II, said: “I mean, he’s so freaking talented, it’s stupid.”