8 Things You Didn’t Know About Camilo Villegas

1. Villegas was born in Medellin, Colombia.

2. Was the 2001 Colombian Open Champion and also won the 1999 Orange Bowl Junior. He would eventually turn pro in 2004.

3. He has had four PGA Tour victories in his career, two of which came in 2008 during the FedEx Cup playoffs. They won the BMW Championship and then defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff to win the Tour Championship. The victories got him to a career high 7th in the world.

4. Has tattoos on his wrist with inspirational sayings. On the right it says “attitude” and on the left, “positive energy.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. After a six-month battle with tumors on her brain and spine, Villegas’ daughter, Mia, passed away in 2020. She was 22 months old. Along with wife Maria, Villegas launched Mia’s Miracles, an initiative under the Camilo Villegas Foundation, with the mission to provide help to children and families facing challenging circumstances.

6. Villegas attended the University of Florida where he studied Business. Whilst playing on the golf team he was a four-time All-American, including earning first-team honors in 2001, 2002 and 2004

7. Villegas is often compared with Spider-Man for his unique style of reading greens before he putsts. He leans himself all the way to the putting surface, stretching out his left leg while balancing himself on his right leg, getting his chest and head almost to the ground, from which he reads his putts

6. Is passionate about bike riding and has what he calls “obsessive cycling disorder.”