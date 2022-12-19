ROLANDO ROSA HUSKEREXTRA



With early signing day rapidly approaching and the transfer Portal in full swing, there’s been plenty of news across Nebraska football.

New head Coach Matt Rhule has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Nebraska has earned some commitments prior to the arrival of the Dec. 21 early signing days. Meanwhile, the transfer Portal continues to have an effect on Nebraska’s roster.

Plus the latest on former interim head Coach Mickey Joseph, Memorial Stadium and ticket prices for next season.

Here’s 8 things we learned this week in Nebraska football:

1. Joseph officially removed from staff

Originally placed on administrative leave after a domestic violence arrest, Mickey Joseph is no longer a part of Nebraska’s football program

After an arrest for felony domestic violence, Nebraska formally Severed the contract of former interim head Coach Mickey Joseph on Dec. 16. Joseph was initially placed on administrative leave after the incident that occurred on Nov. 30. Joseph posted a 3-6 record last season after taking over for Scott Frost.

2. Commits continue to rack up

Nebraska picked up several commitments this week across high school prospects and the transfer portal. Sam McKewon shares his thoughts on Jeff Sims, Rahmir Stewart, Corey Collier, Jaylen Lloyd, Tristan Alvano, Kai Wallin, and Syncere Safeeullah.

3. Ruling the Texas recruiting scene

In his three years at Baylor, Matt Rhule built relationships so strong that he still remains a popular figure across the state of Texas. Here’s how he did it.

Matt Rhule is from the East Coast but he has been extremely successful recruiting in Texas during his coaching career. The former Baylor Coach Shook off the Skepticism from high school coaches and made quite the impression in the football-obsessed state during his time with the program.

4. Transferrable traits from Rhule’s past teams

Matt Rhule’s best teams tended to produce the same picture in key statistical categories. There are dozens of ways to examine them, but for starters, here are five traits of his best teams.

McKewon identifies the five best traits of Rhule’s former programs at Baylor and Temple. He outlines why those characteristics of Rhule’s previous squads can cross over to Nebraska.

5. Can Rhule reel in Raiola?

Matt Rhule’s pretty busy on the ol’ Twitter machine. He’s pretty good at it, too. Of course, Rhule’s most-beloved tweet — with 8,000-plus likes — may have been in reference to a 2024 commit.

The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024 has opened back up his recruitment. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, son of former Husker All-American center Dominic Raiola, de-committed from Ohio State. McKewon explains why Rhule could make Nebraska an enticing option for the highly-touted prospect.

6. Hausmann heads to Michigan

Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced he is transferring to Michigan on Thursday, ending a two-week search that began when he shocked many by entering the transfer portal in the first place.

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to Michigan on Dec. 15 after Entering the transfer portal. The departure of Hausmann will have an impact on the depth at linebacker. Last season, Hausmann finished with 54 tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 games.

7. East Stadium makeover underway

Fans will get their first look at Matt Rhule and company for the annual spring scrimmage, now set for April 22.

Nebraska Athletic director Trev Alberts says that the East Stadium portion of Memorial Stadium is now in the renovation process. Also, the date for the spring game is slated for April 22.

8. Season ticket discount

Nebraska announced on Tuesday that it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium with reduced season ticket prices for Husker football’s 2023 season.

Nebraska will celebrate its 100th football season by showing support to its faithful fans. The program will reduce the price of season tickets for next season as a way to thank the passionate fanbase.