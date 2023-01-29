8 Things to Know About 49ers Quarterback Josh Johnson

Just when you thought the 49er‘ quarterback depth had been stretched to its limits, disaster struck again.

Rookie Brock Purdy was removed from Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Eagles during San Francisco’s opening drive after he was hit in the arm by linebacker Hassan Reddick. His replacement? Fourth-string veteran quarterback Josh Johnson.

Johnson’s name is likely a familiar one for anyone who’s followed the NFL over the past decade. A fifth-round pick in 2008 by the Buccaneers out of the University of San Diego, he’s appeared in games for seven different franchises since then. But that doesn’t begin to describe the football Odyssey the 36-year-old has been on over the past decade and a half.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button