Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, it was clear that the Milwaukee Bucks felt good about their roster. In addition to bringing back key free agents like Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, Wesley Matthews, and more, the team added some solid pieces in MarJon Beauchamp and Joe Ingles to surround their returning Big 3. On paper, the Bucks put together a quality collection of Talent to help them compete for a title this year, but it was always clear that they would look to add more.

Before the new season began, ESPN’s Zach Lowe (subscription required) reported that the Bucks would spend the year looking for “one more piece” to bulk up their roster. Since the season began, the Bucks have indeed been linked to several high-profile trade targets. Jon Horst, Milwaukee’s general manager and a former Executive of the Year winner, has been doing his homework across the league to potentially try and add that one piece before the trade deadline. Those conversations should only heat up with the trade deadline inching closer. With all of that said, let us look at eight potential targets for the Bucks who are rumored to be available via trade.

8 targets for the Milwaukee Bucks before the 2023 NBA trade deadline – PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets

Dating back to last season, PJ Washington has been shrouded in trade rumors. Those murmurs have carried over into this season as the 24-year-old forward is in a contract year. As reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Washington and the Charlotte Hornets have been far apart in talks for an extension, and the team is expected to gauge his interest on the market. Washington made sense as a target for the Milwaukee Bucks last year, and he would make sense again this year.

If one thing is true, it is that the Bucks are always looking for defensive help in the frontcourt. For that reason, Washington would be a great fit. The forward has proven to be a solid defender in his first four seasons by utilizing his 6-foot-7 stature to defend multiple positions effectively. Adding a player like that would be wise for the Bucks, given their constant desire to get more versatile on that side of the basketball. Specifically, the Bucks are currently in the hunt for a big wing defender, and Washington is a solid option for them to consider in that regard.

Washington would be good for the Bucks defensively, but he would help on the Offensive end as well. The young forward is currently having a career year by averaging 15.1 points per game. For his career, Washington has hit a respectable 36.9 percent of his 3-point attempts, so he is capable of spacing the floor, which is another attribute the Bucks tend to seek out with their targets. While this move would primarily be for defensive purposes, it wouldn’t hurt to add another scorer who can knock down the long ball with some consistency.

Another big draw with Washington is his contract. The former first round pick is currently making $5.8 million this season, which would be extremely affordable for the Bucks. However, the Bucks would have to understand that Washington is due for a contract extension after the season, and he is likely in the market for a hefty raise. Given the team’s current financial limitations, it would put them in somewhat of a bind to commit to him long-term. However, if the team is looking for a short-term frontcourt option and is willing to cross the contract bridge when they get to it, making a pitch for Washington would be justifiable.