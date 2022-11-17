8-player state championship live updates

It’s finally here. The two days high school football fans have been waiting for since the middle of August have arrived in Cedar Falls.

Starting today and running through Friday night, seven state Champions will be crowned at the UNI-Dome. Today, we’ve got three games on tap and six teams competing for their right to claim the Throne atop their class’s football mountain.

We’ll start our full day of football bright and early at 9:30 am, with the 8-player state finals. Two undefeated teams meet this morning when WACO takes the field to do battle with No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s in a battle of unbeaten squads. It’s No. 3 WACO’s first trip to the state title game.

