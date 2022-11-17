8-player state championship live updates

It’s finally here. The two days high school football fans have been waiting for since the middle of August have arrived in Cedar Falls.

Starting today and running through Friday night, seven state Champions will be crowned at the UNI-Dome. Today, we’ve got three games on tap and six teams competing for their right to claim the Throne atop their class’s football mountain.

We’ll start our full day of football bright and early at 9:30 am, with the 8-player state finals. Two undefeated teams meet this morning when WACO takes the field to do battle with No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s in a battle of unbeaten squads. It’s No. 3 WACO’s first trip to the state title game.

More:WACO holds off Newell-Fonda to earn spot in Iowa 8-Player state Championship football game

After the 8-Player game goes final, West Hancock will take on Grundy Center for the Class A state Championship at 1 pm This one is also a battle of unbeatens, but these two teams both know what it’s like to play with everything on the line . This is a rematch of the 2021 state championship game, which West Hancock won 19-14. The Spartans are back in the final game of the season for the fourth straight year, but they’ve never walked away with the Ultimate prize.

More:West Hancock, Grundy Center to meet in rematch of Class A high school football state title game

The last game of the day Thursday is for all the marbles in Class 4A. Lewis Central meets up with top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier at 7 pm in yet another battle between undefeated teams. The Titans are the defending state champions, led by quarterback Braylon Kammrad and their high-powered offense. It should be a fun game, with that offense taking on the stingy Xavier defense.

More:Iowa high school football playoffs: Lewis Central beats Carlisle in 4A state semifinals

Follow along in this blog as we bring you the latest updates from each game as they happen. If you can’t make it out to Cedar Falls for any of the games, you can stream all three of the games by clicking here, thanks to the Iowa High School Sports Network.