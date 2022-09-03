8 of the Most Ballin’ Movies About Basketball

Many movies that focus on basketball have been released over decades. It seems to be the most dynamic and thrilling sport to craft a story around. This sport is in the spotlight in many recent standouts including Hustle (2022), The Way Back (2020), and Amateur (2018)







Basketball is a riveting sport to watch whether it’s in the stadium, live on television, in a documentary series, or in a movie. This is because it is a fast-paced, complex game that requires hard work and committed teamwork.

‘The Hustle’ (2022)

Hustle is a comedic drama sports movie released in 2022 starring the great Adam Sandler. It follows a washed-up basketball scout struggling to make it up the basketball ladder to an NBA coaching career. He is promised his dream job once he finds an upcoming all-star player.

When he takes a business trip to Spain, he discovers a street ball player (Juancho Hernangomez) with a lot of potential. This is his chance to make it back into the NBA, however, he has to put in a lot of hours, money, and risks to prove this hot-headed player is one of a kind.





‘The Way Back’ (2020)

The Way Backtitled Finding The Way Back in the UK, is a drama sports movie released in 2020 starring Ben Affleck. This movie follows the story of a once-phenomenal high school basketball player, now alcoholic has-been, named Jack Cunningham. He walked away from the sport thus crushing his chances for a future in the game.

Years pass when he is pressured into accepting a coaching job at his old high school where the young basketball players are struggling. This is his last shot to prove his knowledge and skill in the game and redeem previous mistakes.

‘Amateur’ (2018)

Amateur is a drama sports movie released in 2018 starring Michael Rainey Jr. (Power). This movie follows a young basketball player who showed amazing potential in high school which resulted in a Scout proposing a full-ride Scholarship in college starting immediately.

The young player struggles with his personal life during the pursuit of his dream while coming across a lot of barriers where the game is rigged and uses players for their own personal gain. He has to learn to focus on the sport and keep his personal life intact before it swallows him whole.

‘Coach Carter’ (2005)

Coach Carter is a drama sports movie released in 2005. It’s based on real-life events following the story of Coach Ken Carter. It is a dramatic movie where the Coach faces much judgment and controversy when he benches his entire high school basketball team.

He benches his players due to the whole team breaking their academic contract with him. This movie stars Samuel L. Jackson as the Coach who tries to get his players on the right path in life, away from crime, and achieve their Dreams of becoming professional basketball players.





‘Celtic Pride’ (1996)

Celtic Pride

Celtic Pride is a comedic sports movie released in 1996 starring Damon Wayans, Daniel Sternand Dan Aykroyd. This movie follows two extreme Celtics fans who decide to kidnap the opposing team’s star player in order to guarantee their team a spot in the championship.

These two fans are the classic sports-loving men… only without common sense. The taken basketball player, Lewis Scott, is a cocky, loudmouth, who is Utah Jazz’s only chance of winning the game and moving to the championship.

‘Like Mike’ (2002)

Like Mike

Like Mike is a comedic Fantasy sports movie released in 2002. This movie follows a 13-year-old orphan, Calvin (Bow Wow), who finds a pair of magic sneakers with the worn-out Initials “MJ” inside them. It becomes evident that these initials were Michael Jordan‘s and seem to give the kid outstanding basketball skills.

Calvin had been pushed around all his life until these shoes gave him the skills, speed, and confidence to stand up for himself. He was randomly picked to play one-on-one with professional basketball player Tracy Reynolds where he was able to show off his Talent and soon be scouted to play professionally as a kid.

‘High Flying Bird’ (2019)

High Flying Bird

High Flying Bird is a drama sports movie released in 2019 starring Andre Holland and Melvin Gregg. This movie follows sports agent Ray Burke who places himself in a face-off between the league and the players. In the middle of a pro basketball lockout, his career is at risk, but Ray has an alternative plan.

Ray outmaneuvers the power players with the help of a rookie basketball player, Erick Scott. He discovers a loophole that could change the game forever, and who controls it. This movie is fast-paced, with a unique storyline angle.





‘Hoosiers’ (1986)

Hoosiers is an iconic sports movie, released as Best Shot in some countries. The classic 1986 release follows a Coach with a Rocky past, and a local town drunk, who decides to train a small town high school basketball team.

These two coaches aim to get this struggling team to be the top contenders in the championship. The team grows in talent as the coaches also learn valuable life lessons along the way. The coaches and players work as a team in pursuit of their dreams.

