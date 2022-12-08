8 NFL Betting Trends for Chiefs-Broncos in Week 14

The Chiefs are 12-3 against the Moneyline and 9-6 against the spread in games started by Patrick Mahomes that followed a loss, including two covers and Outright wins in two opportunities this season.

Russell Wilson After a Loss

From 2012-20, Russell Wilson won nearly 80% (34-9) of his starts after his team lost the previous game, the best rate among quarterbacks with at least 20 starts over that time. His team also covered the spread in approximately 60% (31-21-4) of those opportunities, the seventh-best rate.

But since last season, Wilson is 5-9 (35.7%) Outright and 6-8 (42.9%), including 2-5 and 3-4, respectively, in 2022. The Broncos have rebounded from a loss with a win just once in their last six opportunities – Week 8 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Road Unders

The under in Chiefs’ games is on pace to finish above .500 (7-5) for the first time since 2016.

However, in combining for fewer than 53 points against the Bengals, the under hit in a Chiefs’ road game for just the second time in six games this season and just the fourth time in 14 games since 2021.

Since 2021, the under is 4-10 in Chiefs’ road games but 10-5 in home games.

Struggling Offenses in Late-Season Games

In the last 20 years, there have been only 79 NFL games played in December and January in which one team entered averaging 14 or fewer points per game. It’s happened only 11 times in the last four years.

In those 11 games, the under is 2-9.

Under Streaks

One trend that pushes back on the last two under trends:

There have been 57 games this season in which both teams hit the under in their previous game. The under is 34-22-1 (60.7%) in those games, continuing a trend that began with 40 unders in 67 opportunities (59.7%) last season.

With the Broncos’ under hitting (again) in Week 13, both teams will enter Sunday’s game after an under in their previous game.