Throughout the basketball season, the Huron Daily Tribune will Spotlight different position players to watch for during the area’s league play. Here are several Defenders in the area to watch for during the season:

Any time the Lakers play man-to-man defense, Mikel Good will be on the opposing team’s best player, Laker Coach Bill McLellan said.

“He’s our defensive specialist,” they said. “He wants it. He loves doing it. He thrives on it. He works hard at it. He can guard a forward. He goes out and works his tail off. He tipped a pass to turn the ball over against Ubly that got us the win. He was on Caro’s best guy at the end of the game. He’s doing his job.”

“Anytime we get a rebound, we like to turn it into offense quickly,” he added. “We want to take good shots, and we want to make them take bad shots. Once that happens, he and Hunter Krohn clean the boards pretty well.”

Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune

Evan Peruski, Ubly

Peruski and Luke Volmering help the Bearcats turn defense into offense, according to Coach Branden Sorenson.

“They both do a good job of anticipating dribble cadences and digging at the ball,” he said. “They anticipate passes fairly well, too. Evan is a third-year guy. He knows the expectations and defensive rotations. It allows him to help others.”

“Luke is just high-energy, and he’s fairly strong,” he added. “I think he uses both to intercept passes and get steals. Occasionally, that turns into quick Offensive opportunities.”

Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune

Cohen Sherman, Cass City

The Red Hawks utilize Sherman against dribble drives, Assistant Coach Jon Ligrow said.

“Cohen is really quick, so he does a great job against the dribble drive,” he said. “But ultimately, it’s our team all working together that makes our defense good. We have to trust each other for help if we do get beat, and we need to talk to each other constantly.”

“Every possession counts, so any time was can get a tip to cause a loose ball or pressure the offense to cause a turnover, we have to take advantage,” he added. “Our defense has been solid, but there’s still room for improvement. We’ll keep better as the season progresses.”

Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune

Evan Clark, Cass City

While Sherman is used against dribble drives, Clark is used to stop a shooter.

“He does a good job staying in front of the shooter,” Ligrow said. “He also has long arms, so he can easily get a hand up to stop the shot. Again, it’s our team all working together that makes our defense good.”

Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune

Ethan Champagne, North Huron

Champagne’s defense has helped the Warriors stay in games, Coach Tom Heintz said. Heintz also credited Kaleb Antoszewski for helping control the paint.

“Ethan averages 12 rebounds a game,” they said. “That helps take some pressure off our offense. We’ve only been out-rebounded by our opponents once this year. Rebounds lead to more possessions, which ultimately lead to more points. Kaleb also averages 14 rebounds a game.”

Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune

Benson Harper, Harbor Beach

While Harper is a scorer, Coach Ron Wruble said Harper is also a good defender for the Pirates.

“He’s an exceptionally good athlete,” they said. “He and Colin Lesperance work hard at it. They help create turnovers and get some run-outs going. Colin is also stepping up his game, especially on the defensive end with rebounding.”

Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune

Kris Kosal, Deckerville

Kosal is the Eagles’ best defender, Coach Dale Stolicker said. He and Logan Martin have been picking up their defensive play as of late.

“Kris has quick hands and plays at a fast pace on defense,” he said. “It’s usually his effort that leads to easy baskets on the other end. And for a sophomore, Logan just keeps getting better and better on both sides of the ball.”

Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune

Griffin Meinhold, Bad Axe

Hatchets Coach Eric Glaza said Meinhold is one of the best on-ball Defenders in the Upper Thumb. Glaza also credited Keaton Braun, Jake MacPhee, and Draiden Romas for helping out his defense.

“We often ask Griffin to guard the opposing team’s best player, while giving up some size,” he said. “Keaton is our vocal leader, directing the defense. Jake does a Fantastic job on help-side, clogging the lane. Our guards all have very active hands, which allows for a lot of deflections. That leads to fast break opportunities. Draiden is a key defensive player as well for us.”