8 best places to get chicken wings in Colorado Springs | Arts & Entertainment

Including a variety of chains and family-owned pubs, there’s something for every chicken wings lover in this lineup of the best the Springs has.

According to votes by Gazette Readers for the Best of Springs magazine, these restaurants offer the best chicken wings. Keep reading to decide where you’ll catch the next game along with a round of tangy or spicy wings.

8. The Dirty Byrd

This restaurant boasts a focus on wings and whiskey, according to their website. It’s a good spot for groups as they can easily sit up to 10 people. They are located at 24 E. Kiowa St.

7. Bubba’s 33

Created by the founder of Texas Roadhouse, Bubba’s 33 has a similar casual atmosphere. They pride themselves on the quality of their food, you can tell by reading their “experience” tab on their website. “We make everything in-house from scratch, right down to the sauces on our wings and dressings on our salads,” the site says. “Nah kidding.”

Reader comments:

“Family favorite!! Delicious affordable food and the service is always on point.”

“Best wings in town”

6. Wild Wings ‘n Things

While voted for best wings, this restaurant also offers burgers, salads and many other fried treats, according to their website. They are located at 6504 S. Academy.

5. Back East Bar & Grill

New Yorker Michael started up this bar and Grill Originally as a pizza shop. As he found more success, he expanded the concept to what it is today, a place with diverse food and drink options. They have two locations in Colorado; the one in town is located at 9475 Briar Village Point.

Reader comments:

“The food here is surprisingly excellent. Far superior to most ‘bar and grill’ fare. The service is also exceptional, friendly, as well as efficient.”

“Always a friendly and fun atmosphere. The food is always good and has many options.”

4. Buffalo Wild Wings

Founded in 1982, this wings restaurant has been named one of Forbes’ 200 best mall companies. They serve a variety of wings with different deals throughout the week. They have two locations in Colorado Springs.

3. Wingstop

This chain originated in Texas and over the past 20 years has expanded to more than 1,500 locations, according to their website. Colorado Springs has five locations.

2. O’Malley’s

This Irish pub only sells fresh products, according to their website. They never freeze their chicken wings and are family owned. They’re located at 104 Highway 105, Palmer Lake.

Reader comments:

“My roommate got me hooked on their wings and now there’s no turning back.”

“Wonderful gem in Palmer Lake. The wings and Monday night prime rib are more than worth the drive.”

1. O’Furry’s

The most-voted wings spot was O’Furry’s. Beyond wings and drinks, this sports pub acts as a social hub. On their website, they assert, “O’Furry’s is the perfect place to grab a drink, enjoy a meal, shoot some pool and meet new people.” They are located at 900 E. Fillmore St and are open 11 am-2 am Monday through Saturday and close at Midnight on Sundays.