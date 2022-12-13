7x Major Winner Surprises Golf Fans With Delightful Personal News: ‘We Are Thrilled to Announce..’

Inbee Park turned pro in 2006, dropping out of college at the age of 17. Less than two years later, in June 2008, Park won her first major Championship at the US Women’s Open. Since then, the golf great has gone on to win 20 more times on the Tour, including six more majors. In 2016, Park went on to play and win at the Olympics. With only a couple more wins following, Park’s fortunes appeared to be dwindling. Until recently, when she posted a heartwarming announcement, excited and high-spirited.

The 7-time major Winner recently put up a post thanking her fans and announcing her joyful family news.

Inbee Park surprises the golf world with an exciting announcement

In a recent Instagram post, Park revealed her delight and excitement as she announced to the world that she was pregnant. She stated, “We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming a new member of our family.” The Olympic gold medalist last competed in August on the LPGA Tour, where she finished T-22 at the AIG Women’s British Open.

Since the event at Muirfield, the golfer has been absent from the course, and now the golf world knows why. The fans celebrated and congratulated her, and Park added, “Thank you all for so much support and love.”

Despite her list of accomplishments, the former world No. 1 has yet to secure a win of late. The closest she came this year was at the DIO Implant LA Open, where she tied for third. But her pregnancy means a long break from the LPGA and golf, and Park will gladly take the time off to focus on her family.

What is the maternity leave policy like on the LPGA Tour?

Earlier in 2019, the LPGA revamped its maternity leave policy to increase it to two years. This means that, from the day the mother gives birth, she has two years to return to the tour. When they return, the golf moms will have the same Tour status as they did when they left for maternity leave, with a year to complete the status.

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA – OCTOBER 23: Inbee Park of South Korea tees off on the second tee during the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan on October 23, 2021 in Busan, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

The updated maternity leave policy has given mothers more time to spend with their newborns and worry less about their return. The five majors also have maternity clauses that grant an exemption to a player who qualified but could not compete due to maternity, upon their return.

This season saw three players return to the Tour after giving birth earlier this year. Two more players are currently away from the tour, awaiting the birth of their first child. Park delightfully joins them as she takes a break from the game.