7th Edition Of Jash-E-Rekhta Begins

A multicolored motley of tall standees greets you as you walk under brightly lit string lights. The peering faces and couplets of Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and Firaq Gorakhpuri would make you feel welcomed into what will soon be an experience worth remembering through the sieve of your memories. If you are a literature nerd, you shouldn’t miss out on this.

Jashn-e-Rekhta, the three-day symposium celebrating Urdu through various art forms, is underway in New Delhi’s Major Dhyanchand Stadium. Poetry readings, mushairas, Ghazal writing workshops and an assortment of musical performances by renowned names in the Urdu world will make up the three-day cultural soiree. This annual festival is organized primarily to preserve the Urdu language and introduce the younger generation to this ancient language through innovative events and engaging entertainment segments.

What to Expect

With big names like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Dia Mirza gracing the three-day cultural festival, expect to indulge your literary and musical taste with the choicest of conversations and discussion panels. The first day saw a soulful performance with musical guest Hariharan that set the tone of the festival. On days two and three, performances by Shilpa Rao, Shadaj Band, Farhat Ehsas and Richa Sharma are lined up for the music aficionados. There will also be masterclasses in Urdu Poetry and Ghazal writing by experts in the respective fields.

Delicacies of the World

Curated by the Rekhta Foundation in collaboration with Delhi Food Walks, a number of cuisines will be offered ranging from Kashmiri, Awadhi, Mughlai and the like. A spread of some of Delhi’s most famous street foods will also be on offer to peck at. Plan a day trip and roam about in the sun. Pop in one of the tents to participate in the simultaneous activities and panels while munching on some of the most delectable dishes from across the country’s multiple cuisines.

Sustainable Efforts

This year’s edition has employed several sustainable practices, like going completely paperless and banning single-use plastic. The e-passes are computer generated, and even if you register on the spot, you will not be handed over physical passes. The souvenir shops mainly sell jute and cotton bags so that you can carry whatever you buy in them.

When and Where

The festival is underway on the grounds of Major Dhyanchand Stadium. It will run between 2nd December and 4th December. You can register for free through their website. There is no entry fee.