78-year-old golf pro says Cumberland course fired him to go in ‘younger direction’

A 78-year-old golf pro has sued the town of Cumberland in federal court claiming that he was illegally fired by a manager who told him the town-run golf course wanted to go in “a Younger direction.”

Gary Rees, 78, has sued the town of Cumberland for age discrimination in federal court in Portland. Rees claims he was illegally fired as a golf pro at the Municipal golf course after his boss decided to go in “a Younger direction.” Credit: Courtesy of Gary Rees

Gary Rees of Yarmouth claims that he was the victim of age discrimination when his much younger boss last year fired him and two other “older” part-time workers from the pro shop.

Rees is seeking unspecified damages from the town, according to the complaint filed Monday in US District Court in Portland.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button