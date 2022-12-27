76ers vs. Wizards prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 27 best bets from proven computer model

The Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards meet in a Tuesday Showdown in the nation’s capital. The Sixers enter on an eight-game winning streak, improving to 20-12 for the season. The Wizards have won two of the last three games with a 13-21 overall mark and an 8-7 home record. Tyrese Maxey (foot) is listed as out for Philadelphia, with Deni Avdija (back) listed as questionable for Washington.

76ers vs. Wizards spread: 76ers -4.5

76ers vs. Wizards over/under: 222.5 points

76ers vs. Wizards money line: 76ers -190, Wizards +158

PHL: The 76ers are 6-7 against the spread in road games

WASH: The Wizards are 5-9-1 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is keyed by one of the best players in the NBA with Joel Embiid. The 76ers do have potent perimeter options, but Embiid is dominating this season. He leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.1 points per game, and Embiid is also a two-way presence with 9.7 rebounds per game and elite rim protection. Embiid has upped his game during Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak, scoring 35.6 points per game and shooting 55.7%, and the 76ers are clearly in a groove.

Philadelphia is in the top five of the NBA in 3-point shooting (38.6%) and free throw shooting (81.8%), and Washington has shortcomings on defense. The Wizards are No. 29 in the NBA in turnover creation and No. 28 in the league in 3-point defense. Washington is giving up almost 1.14 points per possession this season.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington’s defense is stingy near the rim, ranking in the top five of the NBA in 2-point defense (51.4%) and blocked shots (5.4 per game). The Wizards also give up only 23.8 assists per game, a top-eight figure, and Ranks in the top ten of the league in defensive rebound rate at 73.0%. Philadelphia is near the bottom of the NBA in Offensive rebound rate (23.3%), and Washington should be able to close possessions.

On the other end, the Wizards have three players averaging at least 21 points per game, and Washington commits only 13.4 turnovers per contest. Washington ranks in the top ten of the NBA in field goal percentage (47.8%) and 2-point percentage (55.3%), and the Wizards are above the league average in producing 24.8 assists per game.

