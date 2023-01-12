76ers vs. Thunder odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 12 predictions from proven computer models

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-15) will try to build on a pair of double-digit wins over Detroit when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23) on Thursday night. Philadelphia has won five of its last six games, moving up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Oklahoma City had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 112-111 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET. Philadelphia is favored by 10 points in the latest 76ers vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233.

76ers vs. Thunder spread: 76ers -10

76ers vs. Thunder over/under: 233 points

76ers vs. Thunder money line: Philadelphia -455, Oklahoma City +345

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has been rounding into form over the past two weeks, winning five of its last six games with a healthy roster. The 76ers beat Detroit in back-to-back double-digit wins earlier this week, including a 147-116 blowout on Tuesday night. Joel Embiid poured in 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while James Harden posted a triple-double with 16 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds.

Embiid, who leads Philadelphia with 33.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, had missed the previous three games with left foot soreness. Oklahoma City is in the midst of a four-game road trip and is coming off a crushing loss to Miami that will be tough to recover from. Philadelphia has won six straight games against the Thunder and has covered the spread in four of the last five meetings. OKC will be without big men Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle).

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is only 3-2 in its first five games of 2023, but the Thunder have covered the spread in four of those games. They had one of the most impressive performances of any team in the NBA last Tuesday, rolling to a 150-117 win against Boston as 11-point underdogs. The Thunder added wins against Washington and Dallas last weekend before covering the 2-point spread in their 112-111 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

They held a 111-106 lead with 1:28 remaining before allowing six straight points to close the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points, while Josh Giddey had the sixth triple-double of his career with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Oklahoma City has covered the spread in four of its last five trips to Philadelphia.

