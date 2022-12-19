76ers vs. Raptors prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 19 best bets from proven model

The Toronto Raptors hit the road to visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening. Toronto enters a five-game losing streak, including a home loss on Sunday to the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors are 13-17 this season, with the Sixers entering at 16-12 overall and 11-5 at home. Tyrese Maxey (foot) is out for the Sixers, with Furkan Korkmaz (illness) listed as questionable. Toronto’s injury report is to be determined on the back-to-back, although OG Anunoby (hip) is expected to remain out.

Tip-off is at 7 pm ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 7.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Raptors vs. 76ers odds.

76ers vs. Raptors spread: 76ers -7.5

76ers vs. Raptors over/under: 219.5 points

76ers vs. Raptors money line: 76ers -305, Raptors +240

TOR: The Raptors are 5-9 against the spread on the road

PHI: The 76ers are 11-4-1 against the spread at home

Why the Raptors can cover



Toronto has elite traits on both ends of the floor. The Raptors have the best Offensive turnover rate (12.6%) in the NBA this season, and Toronto is in the top five in Offensive rebound rate (31.7%) and second-chance points (17.3 per game). The Raptors take full advantage of the free throw line, averaging more than 25 attempts per game, and Toronto is also No. 2 in the league with 17.9 fast break points per contest.

Toronto is averaging 52.1 points in the paint per game, and the Raptors create consistent havoc on defense. The Raptors create 17.0 turnovers per game, No. 1 in the NBA, and Toronto is also atop the league with 9.6 steals per contest. Toronto is in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive rebound rate and points allowed in the paint, with Philadelphia ranking in the bottom five in Offensive rebound rate.

Why the 76ers can cover

The Sixers have a rest advantage in this matchup, and Philadelphia is led by an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid. The talented center has scored 30 points or more in 11 of his last 12 games, with Embiid averaging 37.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 steals per game in that sample. Embiid leads the NBA in scoring (33.3 points per game) for the season, and he is shooting 53.5% from the field.

In support, James Harden is averaging 23.2 points and 11.8 assists per game with 42.9% 3-point shooting in December. The 76ers are excellent in shooting efficiency, making 47.6% of field goal attempts, and Philadelphia is shooting 38.7% from 3-point distance. Philadelphia is also elite at the free throw line, making nearly 81% of attempts at the charity stripe.

