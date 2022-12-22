76ers vs. Pistons: Dwane Casey Praises James Harden’s Adjustment

James Harden isn’t suddenly a better playmaker now that he’s on the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s just tweaked his game slightly and adjusted into a different role since linking up with last year’s scoring champion, Joel Embiid.

In previous years, Harden was the guy who would be at the top of the NBA in scoring, as he dominated in that department with the Houston Rockets. During his tenure in Houston, Harden was the go-to guy. On the Sixers, that would be Embiid.

