76ers vs. Nuggets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

[email protected]

Current Records: Denver 34-15; Philadelphia 31-16

What to Know

After a few days’ rest for both teams, the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet up at 3 pm ET Jan. 28 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Denver came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, falling 107-99. The losing side was boosted by power forward Aaron Gordon, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, the 76ers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, sneaking past 137-133. Among those leading the charge for Philadelphia was point guard Tyrese Maxey, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five assists.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Denver is now 34-15 while Philadelphia sits at 31-16. The 76ers are 21-9 after wins this season, and the Nuggets are 11-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 pm ET

Saturday at 3 pm ET Where: Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.