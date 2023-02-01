76ers vs. Magic prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Feb. 1 best bets from proven model

For the second time in three days, the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers will face off at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. The Magic won the first meeting by a 10-point margin on the road, and Orlando is 20-31 this season. Philadelphia is 32-17 overall and 19-8 at home in 2022-23. Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for the 76ers. Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is listed as questionable for the Magic, with Chuma Okeke (knee) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7 pm ET in Philadelphia. The 76ers are listed as 9.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Magic vs. 76ers odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Magic picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 47-22 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. 76ers and just locked in its Picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and Trends for Magic vs. 76ers:

Magic vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -9.5

Magic vs. 76ers over/under: 230.5 points

Magic vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -440, Magic +335

ORL: The Magic are 13-11-1 against the spread in road games

PHL: The 76ers are 16-10-1 against the spread in home games

Magic vs. 76ers picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando was impressive on Monday, putting together a strong performance in a double-digit road win. Paolo Banchero was the centerpiece of that effort, scoring 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds to strengthen his frontrunner status in the NBA Rookie of the Year race. He is averaging 20.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the season, and the Magic are above-average in shooting 47.2% from the floor this season.

Orlando is in the top five of the NBA in free throw creation, averaging more than 25 free throws per game, and the Magic created real havoc on defense on Monday. Orlando is elite in 3-point defense this season, holding opponents to 34.8% shooting. The Magic are above-average in points allowed in the paint, defensive rebound rate, second-chance points allowed, and free throw prevention, with Philadelphia Landing in the bottom five of the league in Offensive rebound rate.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia’s offense is tremendous this season, as evidenced by both recent and season-long metrics. The 76ers are 12-3 in the last 15 games, the best record in the NBA over that run, and are scoring 120.7 points per 100 possessions in those contests. The 76ers are shooting 49.4% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range in the last 15 games, generating more than twice as many assists (27.3 per game) as turnovers (13.0 per game).

Even with uncertainty surrounding Joel Embiid and a questionable injury designation, the 76ers have a star in James Harden, who is averaging more assists (11.0 per game) than any NBA player in 2022-23. He is also generating 21.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game with 61.4% true shooting this season. As a team, Philadelphia Ranks in the top eight of the league in Offensive efficiency and in the top five in shooting efficiency, and Orlando is currently second-worst in the NBA in 2-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 57.0% inside the arc .

How to make Magic vs. 76ers Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under on the total, with only eight players projected to score in double figures. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.