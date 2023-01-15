76ers vs. Lakers odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from proven computer models

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 pm ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 19-23 overall and 10-9 at home, while the 76ers are 26-16 overall and 9-9 on the road. The Lakers enter Sunday’s Showdown having won five of their last seven games. The Sixers have won three of their last four outings.

Lakers vs. 76ers spread: Lakers +3

Lakers vs. 76ers over/under: 234 points

Lakers vs. 76ers money line: Los Angeles +140, Philadelphia -165

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles fought the good fight in its overtime game against the Dallas Mavericks this past Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 119-115. Point guard Dennis Schroder wasn’t much of a difference maker for the Lakers; Schroder finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

LeBron James recorded 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. For the season, James is averaging 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Speaking of close games: the Sixers escaped with a win on Saturday against the Utah Jazz by the margin of a single point, 118-117. It was another big night for Philadelphia’s point guard James Harden, who posted a double-double with 31 points and 11 assists in addition to six rebounds.

Joel Embiid finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Embiid has scored 30 or more points in eight of his last nine games. Philadelphia’s big man ranks second in the NBA with 33.4 points per game.

