76ers vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from proven computer models

The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) have had tough luck staying healthy this season, and their record reflects as much. On Sunday, they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (13-12), who hold the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Philadelphia just snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday against a surging Los Angeles Lakers team. In the previous meeting between the two sides on Nov. 23, the 76ers turned the ball over 19 times and struggled through a flat third quarter to lose to Charlotte, 107-101.

Tip-off from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 6 pm ET, where the 76ers are 8-5 this season. Philadelphia is favored by 10.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 220.5.

76ers vs. Hornets spread: 76ers -10.5

76ers vs. Hornets over/under: 220.5 points

76ers vs. Hornets money line: Philadelphia -550, Charlotte +400

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte lost its fourth consecutive game on Friday to the New York Knicks, 121-102. Shooting guard Terry Rozier scored 24 points and had six rebounds, while Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 22 points but slogged through an 8-for-20 shooting night. Collectively, the Hornets shot just 23.1% from beyond the 3-point line, well below their already low season average of 32.1%.

Despite injuries to top players like Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Dennis Smith Jr. and LaMelo Ball, the Hornets have still been an aggressive team when it comes to hustle stats. Charlotte pulls down the sixth-most rebounds (45.3) and swipes the 11th-most steals (7.5) per game in the NBA. Center Mason Plumlee has led the team on the glass with 9.2 rebounds per game and Oubre has been the top on-ball defender with 1.7 steals per contest.

What you need to know about the 76ers

The 76ers needed a lift, and they gave themselves one on Friday with a hard-fought 133-122 win in overtime against the Lakers. Shooting guard De’Anthony Melton shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and seven steals. Meanwhile, center Joel Embiid posted his 10th double-double of the year, finishing with 38 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

After missing 13 games with a foot injury, James Harden has started each of the last two games for the 76ers. On Friday against Los Angeles, they scored 28 points and picked out 12 assists. Harden didn’t put up big scoring totals in two games against Charlotte last season, but he did keep up his sharp passing, finishing with 21 total assists in those meetings.

