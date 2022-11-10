76ers vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 10 best bets from proven model

The Philadelphia 76ers (5-6) head over to State Farm Center as they battle against the Atlanta Hawks (7-4) on Thursday night. This conference Matchup will be filled with plenty of excitement and intensity. Atlanta rolls into this game tied for seventh in the NBA in scoring (116.7), while Philadelphia is sixth in points allowed (107.3). Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is out for Atlanta with Jalen Johnson (hamstring) questionable. For the Sixers, James Harden (foot) is out with PJ Tucker (hip) questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET from Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Atlanta as a 1-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Hawks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 222.

76ers vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -1

76ers vs. Hawks Over-Under: 222 points

76ers vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -120, 76ers +100

PHI: Over is 4-0 in the 76ers’ last 4 games following an ATS win

ATL: Hawks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Thursday games

Featured Game | Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Why the Hawks can cover

Forward De’Andre Hunter is a two-way force who has a 7-foot-2 wingspan. Hunter plays hard on both ends and has the versatility to defend multiple positions. The Virginia product can space the floor and be a knockdown shooter from the perimeter. Hunter is averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37 percent from 3-point land. In his last game, he dropped 22 points.

Forward John Collins is a very mobile, agile, and explosive leaper. Collins shows excellent athleticism and bounce when he takes off. The 25-year-old is a good rebounder and shot-blocker who can also hit a mid-range jumper if needed. The Wake Forest product is putting up 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Why the 76ers can cover

Tyrese Maxey is a Speedy combo guard with Crafty scoring ability who is a quick decision-maker and excels when going downhill. The Kentucky product is also an excellent perimeter shooter. Maxey is putting up 23.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and four assists per game. It is Nov. 2, he racked up 32 points, four assists, and went 5 of 9 from downtown.

Center Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant bigs in the NBA. Embiid has great footwork in the paint on both ends as the five-time All-Star is able to block shots, pile up boards and take high-percentage looks. Embiid averages 28 points, 9.6 rebounds and shoots 51 percent from the field. In his last outing, he had 33 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

