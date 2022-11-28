76ers vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 28 predictions from proven computer models

The Atlanta Hawks (11-9) head over to the Wells Fargo Center to play the Philadelphia 76ers (11-9) on Monday evening. The Hawks have dropped two games in a row and now face the top defense in the league. The Sixers rank first in the league in points allowed (106) while Atlanta averages 114 points per game. James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) remain out for the Sixers, who also list Joel Embiid (foot) as questionable. Clint Capela (dental), De’Andre Hunter (foot) and Jalen Johnson (ankle) are all listed as questionable for Atlanta.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. 76ers odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 221. Before Entering any 76ers vs. Hawks picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Sixers:

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Hawks vs. 76ers over/under: 221 points

Hawks vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -120, Atlanta +100

ATL: Over is 7-2 in Hawks’ last nine road games

PHI: The 76ers are 6-0 ATS in their last six home games

Hawks vs. 76ers picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks

What you need to know about the Hawks

A lot of attention is paid to Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in the backcourt, but the Hawks have some talented bigs as well. Forward John Collins is a high-flying threat who thrives above the rim. Collins runs with a high motor and is relentless down low. The Wake Forest product has been a good rebounder and shot-blocker as well. Collins is averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. In his previous outing, he dropped 23 points and 14 boards.

Hunter (questionable, foot) is a very skilled and versatile defender in the frontcourt. Hunter owns a staggering 7-foot-2 wingspan that helps to rack up steals/blocks, snag boards and close out on shots. The Virginia product has a smooth jump shot with a good feel for the game. Hunter puts up 15.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest. It is Nov. 23, they supplied 13 points and 10 rebounds.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Forward Tobias Harris is an impactful three-level scorer. Harris can get a bucket inside and out with regularity. The Tennessee product likes to post up smaller Defenders with the ability to turn around and shoot right over them. Harris has great touch around the rim and rebounds well. He’s averaging 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. In his last contest, he finished with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

De’Anthony Melton is an Athletic point guard. Melton is assertive with the ball in his hands and excels at scoring on the move. The USC product is an all-around contributor and will hustle every time he touches the floor. The 24-year-old averages 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. It is Nov. 23, Melton amassed 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

How to make 76ers vs. Hawks Picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 231 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hawks vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out!