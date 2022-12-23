76ers vs. Clippers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 23 predictions from proven computer models

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 pm ET on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 18-12 overall and 13-5 at home, while the Clippers are 19-14 overall and 8-7 on the road. The 76ers enter Friday’s contest having won six straight games, while the Clippers are 5-1 in their last six outings.

Philadelphia is favored by 3.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 214.5.

76ers vs. Clippers spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers vs. Clippers over/under: 214.5 points

76ers vs. Clippers money line: Philadelphia -170, Los Angeles +143

Featured Game | Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers

What you need to know about the 76ers

You’re bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that’s exactly how it played out for Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 76ers took their contest against the Detroit Pistons by a decisive 113-93 score. It was another big night for Philadelphia’s center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in addition to six assists.

For the season, Embiid is averaging 32.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Embiid has scored 31 or more points in six of his last eight games, which includes a 53-point outburst against the Hornets on Dec. 11.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday and carried off a 126-105 win. With Los Angeles ahead 71-40 at the half, the Matchup was all but over already. Power forward Nicolas Batum and small forward Paul George were among the main playmakers for the Clippers as the former shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points and seven boards and the latter had 22 points and eight assists along with eight rebounds.

The Clippers are scoring just 107.6 points per game this season, which ranks dead-last in the NBA. However, Los Angeles is giving up 107.5 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

