76ers vs. Bulls prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 6 best bets from proven model

The Philadelphia 76ers aim to keep an 11-game home winning streak alive when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening. The Sixers are 23-14 overall and 16-5 at home this season. The Bulls are 17-21 overall and 7-12 on the road. Joel Embiid (foot) is out for the 76ers. Lonzo Ball (knee) is out for the Bulls, with Alex Caruso (ankle) and Javonte Green (knee) listed as questionable. Chicago is 18-18-2 and Philadelphia is 21-15-1 against the spread this season.

Tip-off is at 7 pm ET in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is listed as the 5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Bulls vs. 76ers odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Bulls picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

Bulls vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -5

Bulls vs. 76ers over/under: 228.5 points

Bulls vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -205, Bulls +170

CHI: The Bulls are 9-9-1 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 14-6-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls have strong metrics on both ends of the floor. Chicago is in the top five of the NBA in field goal accuracy at 48.7%, and is making 36.8% of 3-point attempts this season. The Bulls also convert more than 82% of free throw attempts, ranking in the top three of the league, and Chicago commits only 14.0 turnovers per game.

On defense, the Bulls are also pesky and effective in closing possessions. Chicago ranks in the top six of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (73.6%) and second-chance points allowed (12.6 per game), and the Bulls are in the top ten in turnover creation, forcing 15.3 takeaways per game. The Bulls yield only 23.4 free throw attempts per game and only 48.2 points in the paint per game this season, and Chicago won’t have to deal with Joel Embiid in this matchup.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia won’t have Embiid in this matchup, but the Sixers do have a pair of standout guards in James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Harden is averaging 22.3 points and 10.8 assists per game, and that includes 24.7 points and 12.2 assists per game in the last six contests. Maxey is averaging 21.2 points per game and making more than 40% of 3-point attempts, and the 76ers are in the top five of the NBA in 3-point accuracy (38.1%) and free throw accuracy (81.9%) as a team .

On defense, Philadelphia gives up only 109.5 points per 100 possessions, a top-five figure, and no team allows a lower 3-point percentage (33.5%) than the 76ers this season. The 76ers are also in the top ten of the NBA in turnover creation, steals per game, assist prevention, and field goal percentage allowed to opponents.

