76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Receives NBA Community Assist Award

Before the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, third-year Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will be honored with a monthly award due to his work in the Philly community.

On Friday morning, the NBA announced that Maxey had been named the NBA Cares Community Assist Award Winner for the month of November.

Each month of the regular season, the NBA issues the award, which recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities. Maxey’s recent Dedication to strengthening families, communities, and supporting youth development helped him earn recognition for his community work in November.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button