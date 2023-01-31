76ers Trade Rumors: Matisse Thybulle On Sacramento Kings’ Radar?

With the 2023 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, the market is beginning to heat up. While the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t really been linked to any potential deals lately, their defensive standout Matisse Thybulle was recently mentioned as a possible target for a Western Conference team.

According to NBA Reporter Marc Stein, Thybulle is on the Sacramento Kings’ radar. With Sacramento suddenly looking like playoff contenders in the Western Conference, they’ve become buyers at the upcoming trade deadline.

