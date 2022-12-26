76ers Sign NBA G League’s Louis King After Win vs. Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a roster change following their big Christmas Day win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Sixers inked a deal with NBA G League standout Louis King, a source confirms.

Considering the Sixers already have two two-way players under contract, they will have to make room for King. Although a corresponding move is not official at the moment, the Sixers are reportedly expected to waive the veteran guard Saben Lee, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Therefore, the Rookie Julian Champagnie is expected to stick around.

