76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran

The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to acquire 2018 NBA MVP, James Harden.

Therefore, they are entering the new season with one of the best duos in the league (Harden and All-Star center Joel Embiid).

Recently, NBATradeReport has reported that the 76ers are interested in trading for Veteran Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns.

NBATradeReport: “#Sources — Philadelphia 76ers have strong interest in Phoenix F Jae Crowder. #NBA“

This report comes a few days after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that they are in trade talks for Crowder.

Windhorst: “They’re in trade negations right now. A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.”

Crowder has spent the last two seasons with the Suns, and in 2021 he helped them make the NBA Finals.

This past season, he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

For the 76ers, he could be the kind of player who stands in the corner waiting for a pass from Harden after he drives to the basket.

He’s been on many good teams and has played in an Astonishing 107 playoff games.

At 32 years old, he has played ten NBA seasons for the Suns, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

