76ers’ Montrezl Harrell Discusses Evolution of Tobias Harris

The public perception of Tobias Harris’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers has changed a lot over the years. While Harris has certainly had his high points in Philadelphia, there have also been some notable Lows as well.

Lately, Harris has earned a lot of praise for his play. After returning from a two-game absence in late November, Harris helped the Sixers through a tough time as key stars such as James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey were recovering from injuries.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button