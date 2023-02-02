76ers’ Matisse Thybulle drawing Warriors trade interest

Report: Dubs interested in 76ers defensive star Thybulle Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA’s trade deadline is on Feb. 9, and the Warriors are reportedly ready to add guard depth while improving their perimeter defense.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Warriors have had internal conversations about 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle.

Golden State values ​​Thybulle’s qualities as a defensive stopper, which would bring a different look to the group. The Western Conference is filled with talented guards such as Memphis’ Ja Morant and Denver’s Jamal Murray, whom the Warriors will need to stop if they want to repeat as NBA champions.

Thybulle’s Sixers role has diminished this season due to his below-average shooter and foul-prone in big moments. Additionally, Philadelphia brought in De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in the offseason. As a result, Thybulle’s minutes have been affected.

They went from starting 50 games and averaging 25.5 minutes per game last season to just starting six games and averaging 12.1 minutes per game this season, Entering Wednesday’s action.

Philadelphia might also consider moving on from the Washington product, as he’s a restricted free agent. Furthermore, the Sixers reportedly have little faith in Thybulle as a playoff-caliber shooter, so they could look to recoup assets in a trade that can help them with their playoff run in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Warriors, a potential trade for Thybulle might allow him to become more of a cutter than a shooter in Coach Kerr’s motion offense, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson occupying those roles.

Kerr has been vocal about Golden State’s defense during games and how hard it is to defend in the NBA right now. So, it’s not surprising that the Defending NBA Champions are looking at a defensive-minded player.

Although the Warriors are having internal discussions about trading for Thybulle, who was the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, they’re not alone. The Sacramento Kings are reportedly trying to beat their Northern California rivals for the defensive specialist.

It will be interesting to see if either Western Conference foe can land Thybulle and whether or not it pays off with a deep playoff run this spring.

