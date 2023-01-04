76ers’ Joel Embiid Receives Monthly NBA Honor

On Tuesday, the NBA named Joel Embiid as the Eastern Conference player of the month for his efforts throughout December 2022.

Last month saw the Sixers’ big put up Monstrous performances for his team night in and night out, averaging 35 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game, ending the month off with a triple-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

