76ers’ James Harden Considering Return to Rockets in Free Agency, per Report

Sixers guard James Harden can opt out of his contract after the season, and he may choose to do so and return to the team where he emerged as a superstar.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Harden would consider signing with the Rockets in the offseason if he doesn’t sign a long-term contract with Philadelphia. As part of his current contract, the guard is making $33 million this season, and he has a $35 million player option next season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button