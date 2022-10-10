76ers Game Tonight: Sixers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Oct. 10, 2022

The 76ers (2-0) continue their preseason schedule on Monday in Cleveland, facing the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) for the second straight game.

Joel Embiid, James Harden and PJ Tucker made their 2022-23 preseason debuts, starting alongside Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Danuel House Jr. also debuted, like Tucker, Sporting a Sixers uniform for the first time.

Maxey once again led all scorers in just one half of play, posting 21 points with only two misses. Recently receiving votes in the NBA GM survey for “player who is fastest with the ball,” Maxey and his elite speed is a hot topic heading into his third season.

New teammate PJ Tucker certainly appreciates Maxey’s pace:

“He’s definitely the fastest guy I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Tucker after practice on Friday. “Tyrese is insanely fast. It’s scary.”

Montrezl Harrell scored the Pivotal go-ahead basket – a powerful driving layup – with 26.7 seconds left in the game to give the Sixers a 111-109 lead. He also took a charge in the closing seconds of the third quarter. During the 2020-21 season, Harrell’s 22 charges drawn were tied for the most in the NBA.

“I play with energy,” Harrell said at shootaround the morning of the game. “I play as hard as I can, and I do all the little things that sometimes don’t show up in the stat sheet.”

Harrell, Maxey, and the Sixers spent Saturday afternoon at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, the home of their NBA G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats.

The team’s annual Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Ticketmaster, provided fans with a chance to see their favorite players up close and personal. The roster was split up for two 12-minute halves. Still tied when the final buzzer sounded, head Coach Doc Rivers called for a Shootout that resulted in Isaiah Joe draining the game-winning three.

“PJ Tucker’s savviness has just continued to surprise us,” Matisse Thybulle shared post-scrimmage. “His ability to get things done. Less is more… Just to be around that and have it rub off on us has been a huge asset.”

Key Contributors vs. CLE

Maxey tallied 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in 15 first-half minutes.

Harrell recorded 13 points (5-7 fg, 3-6 ft), three rebounds, two assists, and a block in 16 minutes off the Philadelphia bench.

In 15 minutes off the bench, Melton posted 11 points (3-7 fg, 1-3 3fg, 4-4 ft), four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

Embiid played all 18 of his minutes in the first half and Milton played a game-high 27 minutes overall, with both players contributing 12 points.

Embiid added six rebounds and three assists. Milton added four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block.

Monday’s game in Cleveland is a 7:00 pm ET start.

This is a “we” season, not a “me” season for the 76ers – a message delivered by head Coach Doc Rivers and relayed by Tyrese Maxey on Media Day. De’Anthony Melton says that type of team Chemistry continues to build:

“I think we all know what goal we have in mind. We all want some jewelry at the end of this year, holding up a trophy. That starts with all of us, not just one person. Everybody has to put in the work, the dedication, the sacrifice to get there. I think we’re understanding that and I think we’re getting there.”

76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Oct. 5, 2022 (Preseason) 1 / 8Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before the start of the team’s preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 5, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

All-Star Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 16 points (6-9 fg, 3-4 3fg, 1-1 ft) in his Cavaliers preseason debut on Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

Darius Garland and Raul Neto scored 12 points apiece, while Dean Wade and Sharife Cooper both added 11 points.