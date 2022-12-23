76ers: Doc Rivers Isn’t Worried About James Harden’s Playing Time

James Harden made it clear going into the 2022-2023 NBA season that he was healthy and ready to embark on the season without any setbacks.

Through the Philadelphia 76ers’ first nine-game stretch, Harden averaged 37 minutes on the floor. Off to a successful start, putting up 22 points and ten assists per game, Harden looked refreshed. Unfortunately, an early setback occurred.

In the middle of the Sixers’ November 2 game against the Washington Wizards, Harden injured his foot. Although he wrapped up the game with a full 35-minute shift, Harden was clearly dealing with a setback.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button