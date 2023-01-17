76ers-Clippers NBA spread, over/under and prop bets

The 76ers are back on the Crypto.com Arena floor Tuesday night with a chance to complete a season sweep of the Los Angeles teams.

Philadelphia eked out a win over the Lakers in the final seconds of Sunday’s game to take the series. Now, it has a chance to do the same against the Clippers.

The Sixers took the first meeting at the Wells Fargo Center in late December, 119-114. Both teams were generally healthy for that matchup in which Joel Embiid totaled 44 points and James Harden tied a franchise-record 21 assists to overcome a 20-point deficit. They ou-tdueled Kawhi Leonard and Paul Georgewho combined for 50 points.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button