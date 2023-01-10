76ers Call Up Recent First-Round Pick From G League On Tuesday

After a slow beginning to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have really begun to prove that they have what it takes to contend in the Eastern Conference this season, as they currently sit four games back of first-place in the conference at 24-15 on the season.

Joel Embiid is once again a candidate for the league’s MVP award and in his first full season with the team, James Harden is proving that he can be just as successful as a facilitator and playmaker as he was a scorer all of those years in Houston.

Philadelphia will undoubtedly be in the Playoffs once again and looking to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001, but a lot of questions still lie on the bench for the Sixers.

They rank 28th in the league in bench points per game and outside of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, it is hard to pinpoint where production will come from for this team.

The good news for Philadelphia is that they have a ton of options to turn to on their bench and one young Talent that the front-office is high on moving forward is recent 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer, who the team recalled from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League on Tuesday.

Springer, 20, has played in ten G League games since November 4 and he has averaged 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.

A lengthy guard that possesses unique athleticism, Springer is definitely a player the 76ers envision being a part of their long-term plans.

However, he has only played in five games this year at the NBA level, logging only 15 total minutes.

Having the potential to be an impact defender and someone who can help push the pace in transition, Springer will most likely see some opportunities to play with the 76ers this year.

It is unlikely though that he will earn himself an actual spot in the team’s rotations, at least for now.

The 76ers are scheduled to play their next game on Tuesday night in Philadelphia against the Detroit Pistons, a game in which Jaden Springer will have an opportunity to play in should the 76ers pull away from Detroit in the second half.

