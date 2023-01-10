76ers Call Up Recent First-Round Pick From G League On Tuesday

After a slow beginning to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have really begun to prove that they have what it takes to contend in the Eastern Conference this season, as they currently sit four games back of first-place in the conference at 24-15 on the season.

Joel Embiid is once again a candidate for the league’s MVP award and in his first full season with the team, James Harden is proving that he can be just as successful as a facilitator and playmaker as he was a scorer all of those years in Houston.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button