76ers: Blue Coats’ Mac McClung to Participate in NBA Dunk Contest

Mac McClung will have a role in the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend festivities.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, McClung is slated to participate in the 2023 Slam Dunk Competition. With that, McClung makes NBA history as he becomes the first ever G League player to participate in the league’s dunk contest.

Over the offseason, McClung joined the Philadelphia 76ers on an Exhibit 10 contract. Shortly after signing with the Sixers, McClung was waived and slated to join the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

