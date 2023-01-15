76ers at Lakers: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, the Los Angeles Lakers (19-23) have four wins against teams with a winning record. During their current stretch where they find themselves inching their way back into the play-in tournament conversation, they are collecting wins primarily against teams with high Lottery odds this season. They take on the Philadelphia 76ers (26-16) today with Joel Embiid and James Harden both playing at a high level and looking to take advantage of a shorthanded Los Angeles team that needs a 38-year-old LeBron James to play at an elite level every minute for them to just have a chance against quality opponents.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Embiid and Harden combined for 61 points in a thrilling win over the Utah Jazz (118-117) Yesterday to get back on track.

Since mid-December, Philadelphia has looked more like a team that is going to compete in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Sixers have gone 14-4 overall recently, averaging 120.3 points per game. During that stretch, Embiid is averaging 34.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, missing three games but also playing like a man possessed when he has been available.

On the other side, the Lakers have lost two games in a row but have seen James rise to the occasion, averaging 33.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

