76ers at Lakers: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, the Los Angeles Lakers (19-23) have four wins against teams with a winning record. During their current stretch where they find themselves inching their way back into the play-in tournament conversation, they are collecting wins primarily against teams with high Lottery odds this season. They take on the Philadelphia 76ers (26-16) today with Joel Embiid and James Harden both playing at a high level and looking to take advantage of a shorthanded Los Angeles team that needs a 38-year-old LeBron James to play at an elite level every minute for them to just have a chance against quality opponents.

