76 Originals Apparel Line Officially Unveiled | Philadelphia 76ers

The limited-edition collection will be available today at 10 AM

PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 9, 2022 – The Philadelphia 76ers today announced its second installment of the limited-edition Merchandise capsule, ’76 Originals.’ The new collection will be released to the public today at 10 am ET through Fanatics at SixersShop.com. The gear will also be available for purchase at the 11th Street OUTFITTERS, Broad Street Store and Cap & Collar Tonight when the 76ers host the Los Angeles Lakers at Penn Medicine Court at The Center.

Built around the intersection of sports and culture, this year’s unique line will feature two separate drops inspired by the team’s 2022-23 Brotherly Love City Edition uniform which pays homage to the history and heritage of Philadelphia basketball. The first drop of the season will include five exclusive pieces – two sweatsuit sets available in black and cloud, and a T-shirt. Executed in both print Stitch on suede and sublimated velvet, the City of Brotherly Love wordmark lives alongside our recognizable Circle of Stars and Bicentennial 76 logo. All pieces are anchored with a custom woven 76 Originals label.

“We are thrilled to deliver our second collection of ’76 Originals’ to our fans after an incredibly successful launch last year,” said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Revenue Officer Katie O’Reilly. “After our Merchandise sold out within the first 24 hours last season, we knew we had to create another Capsule of unique, high-quality products. This year, in the spirit of giving, a portion of all proceeds will go to serve the youth of the Greater Philadelphia area through our Sixers Youth Foundation. With this collection, we celebrate our fans and pay homage to the history of basketball in this city — while supporting youth programming for future generations.”