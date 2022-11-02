7’6″ NBA Reject Turns Into Shaquille O’Neal in China

The level of basketball players in the NBA is arguably the highest than anywhere in the world. There are dozens of Leagues around the world, but the players in the NBA are often just out of this planet. There’s further evidence of that as a fan-favorite 7’6″ player, considered to be an NBA reject by many, has turned into Shaquille O’Neal while playing in China recently.

Fan favorite Tacko Fall left the NBA last season and signed a contract in China. Fall made his debut in the NBA in 2019 and even though he played limited minutes, he soon became a fan favorite.

Fall was a unique player as he stood at 7’6″. He was the tallest player in the NBA for a while and he was adored by fans around the league. After his last contact with the Cleveland Cavaliers ended, Fall made his way to China. He signed a one-year contract to play for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

Tacko Fall puts on a show and turns into Shaquille O’Neal in China

Fall has been getting a lot more playtime, and he is currently dominating in China. His stats have been impressive and his highlights have been really great to watch. Fans have been saying that they turned to Shaquille O’Neal.

He has been dominating the paint, and his dribbling skills have improved a lot. Fall is still a ferocious shot blocker, and he has improved his post-game as well. All in all, it has been a great season for Fall, who was out of the NBA just a few months ago. Even Shaq was impressed by what he saw. He posted a highlight reel of the big man on his Instagram story. Fall seems to have hit the ground running, as he now leads his team in points (14.6) and rebounds (8.3).

This shows the level of the players in the NBA. Players who have been dominating in other leagues seem to hardly get any minutes in the NBA. While Fringe players or undrafted players can go and ball out and dominate. Fans will be hoping that he can get another chance in the NBA in the foreseeable future. His current play has surely caught the eye of the fans and the Big Diesel himself.

Do you want to see Tacko Falls back in the NBA soon? Let us know in the comments below.