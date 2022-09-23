74 current NFL players are from Ohio

Data: NFL; Chart: Axios Visuals
If you were to add up all the current NFL players from Ohio, you could field an entire team plus a full practice roster.

State of play: Few other states produce more pros than we do: 74 to kick off this season, Axios Sports’ Kendall Baker writes.

  • Nine of them now play for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

💪 Yes, and: Ohio State is also tied with LSU (52) for the second-most Collegiate players currently in the NFL, trailing Alabama’s 58.

Of note: Six pros have completed the Buckeye State Trifecta by playing high school, college and professional football here in Ohio.

  • Punter Kevin Huber, in his 14th year with the Bengals, gets bonus points for playing all three in the same city.

The list includes:

  • James Hudson III: Central Catholic (Toledo), University of Cincinnati, Bengals
  • Denzel Ward: Nordonia (Macedonia), OSU, Browns
  • Kareem Hunt: South (Willoughby), Toledo, Browns
  • Kevin Huber: McNicholas (Cincinnati), University of Cincinnati, Bengals
  • Joe Burrow: Athens (The Plains), OSU (prior to transferring to LSU), Bengals
  • Sam Hubbard: Moeller (Cincinnati), OSU, Bengals

