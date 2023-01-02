72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival Returns to UM campus, Jan. 14-15 Miami’s Community News

The 72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art is set to return, Jan. 14-15, bringing more than 175 juried fine art exhibitors to the beautiful University of Miami campus.

Recognized as one of South Florida’s leading art shows, the festival attracts acclaimed artists from all over the country, and awards more than $20,000 in prizes to exhibiting artists. The two-day outdoor festival is hosted, from 10 am to 5 pm, in front of the Watsco Center, and admission to the festival is free, thanks to the generous support of presenting Sponsor Ussery Automotive Group/ Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.

A South Florida tradition bringing families together with art since 1952, the Beaux Arts Festival of Art draws more than 20,000 visitors each year offering artwork in a variety of media and price points. In addition to museum-quality fine art, the festival will feature live music, interactive art experiences for both children and adults, a Marketplace featuring local vendors and fabulous dining — making this event ideal for art enthusiasts and families alike.

New for 2023, the festival will feature a beer and wine garden presented by Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen, which will offer local brews and delicious wines for festival patrons to enjoy during the festival. Also new this year, the festival will feature a Community Art Tent Sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where patrons of all ages will have the opportunity to create their own art.

Returning once again to the festival are two patron-favorites: The Family Entertainment Zone Sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and The Children’s Art Park Sponsored by TD Bank.

“We’re thrilled to continue this tradition in our 72nd year showcasing Incredible artwork in our community by internationally recognized artists,” said Monica Sanchez, Beaux Arts president 2022-23. “We look forward to welcoming visitors from South Florida and beyond.”

Proceeds from the festival benefit the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum and Beaux Arts’ educational programs. For seven decades Beaux Arts has introduced children from underserved communities to the world of art, and encouraged art awareness and advancement through support of the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami.

Beaux Arts was founded in 1952 by a small group of women and has grown to an organization of nearly 100 active members and 350 Associates with a common purpose, to increase art appreciation in the community and support the Lowe Art Museum. The festival continues to be 100 percent Volunteer run, and is co-chaired this year by Callie Buck, Jordan Kever and Chelsea Tombley.

In addition to presenting Sponsor Ussery Automotive Group/ Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay, the 72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art is generously Sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen, TD Bank, Lowell International Realty, edding and Pure Water Factory.

For more information, visit https://beauxartsmiami.org/pages/festival-of-art.

