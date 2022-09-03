72 Percent of NFL Analysts Believe Buccaneers Win NFC South

Just about everyone expects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make the Playoffs and compete for another Super Bowl title following the upcoming NFL regular season.

The question is: In what position will they enter the postseason?

With a primetime matchup to kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys, the Bucs can make a national statement against a team expected to see postseason play themselves.

But one week won’t answer the question at hand.

25 NFL experts got together to predict that answer and, most see Tampa Bay winning their division, but not all.

“The Buccaneers have a ton of questions along the Offensive line,” says Nick Shook as of 18 Voters picking the Bucs to win the NFC South. “But they also have the magic elixir known as Tom Brady, as well as a bevy of weapons for him to utilize. This is far from a guaranteed outcome, but many have paid for betting against No. 12 before. In Brady’s age-45 season, there’s no reason to believe any of the other NFC South teams will unseat the king.”

Seven voters, including former players DeAngelo Hall and Ladanian Tomlinson, voted for the New Orleans Saints to win the division.

Additionally, the Saints came away as the third-most vote-getter to be the first team to nab an NFC Wild Card spot.

The Dallas Cowboys were the top vote-getter to earn that first Wild Card spot while the San Francisco 49ers are favored to get the second, and New Orleans is the top team to get the third and final seed.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams joined the Buccaneers as Predicted Divisional champions.

Green Bay was the closest to being a unanimous division winner, with one vote going to the Minnesota Vikings.

