72 Percent of NFL Analysts Believe Buccaneers Win NFC South

Just about everyone expects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make the Playoffs and compete for another Super Bowl title following the upcoming NFL regular season.

The question is: In what position will they enter the postseason?

With a primetime matchup to kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys, the Bucs can make a national statement against a team expected to see postseason play themselves.

But one week won’t answer the question at hand.

25 NFL experts got together to predict that answer and, most see Tampa Bay winning their division, but not all.

