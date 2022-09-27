71-goal star could ‘take team to next level’ at Hotspur Way

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is lacking a player like James Maddison in midfield, after the Leicester City star was linked with a summer move to Hotspur Way, according to Tom Barclay of The Sun.

Conte splashed over £150 million on new recruits, but the 25-year-old stayed put at the King Power Stadium past the deadline.

What is the latest on Maddison?

Spurs were understood to be ‘seriously considering’ a move for the attacking midfielder during the summer window.

Conte was reportedly eager to add more creativity to his side so it was no surprise Maddison was targeted, having notched 18 goals and 12 assists in the previous campaign.

Newcastle United pushed harder for the one-cap England international, however, seeing multiple bids rejected by the Foxes, the largest of which reached £50 million.

It was later claimed by pundit and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright that Maddison wanted to leave the East Midlands during the summer.

But Maddison insisted he was happy when the window finally slammed shut, as he gave an interview ahead of their 6-2 thrashing to Tottenham, where Maddison found the target with a brilliant strike.

What has Barclay said about the situation?

Barclay says that a player like Maddison could help take Tottenham to another level if he were to move to north London.

He adds that the player perfectly matches the profile of star Conte likes to move for.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “Watching him against Tottenham, he took his goal brilliantly. You do feel that he’s the kind of player that could really help Spurs. With Conte, he loves experienced players who can take his team to the next level and Maddison’s the kind of player that they’re lacking. That bit of creativity.”

Do Spurs need Maddison?

Brendan Rodgers described his star man as ‘outstanding’ towards the end of last season and, given his output, it is easy to see why.

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son both mustered double figures for goals and assists in all competitions, while January signing Dejan Kulusevski scored five and provided eight assists in just 20 appearances.

With the likes of Richarlison and Ivan Perisic now added to the Squad too, Conte has only bolstered his creative Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Maddison would still be an exciting acquisition, however, having bagged 71 goals across his career.

With less than two years remaining on his contract, next summer could be the time to pounce.

