70th PGA Show hosts golf’s top brands in Orlando, Jan. 24-27, 2023

FRISCO, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Golf’s top companies and market-leading brands are making plans to showcase their newest Innovations in equipment, technology, fashion, accessories, training aids and golf-related services to PGA Professionals, golf Retailers and influential industry leaders from around the world at the 70th PGA Show in Orlando, Jan. 24-27, 2023. Complimentary registration for PGA and LPGA Professionals, golf buyers and industry executives is open at PGAShow.com .

The PGA Show, organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions, will reunite the golf industry for the 70th edition of golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering. Following two years of business disruptions by the global pandemic, the PGA Show will bring together thousands of PGA Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and Retailers from around the world who will source new products from some 800 golf and golf lifestyle brands, attend high- level industry presentations, participate in education and career workshops, and connect in person with peers and golf leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and the business of golf.

The 2023 PGA Show floor stakeholders represent a broad spectrum of product categories and lead an even deeper list of participating companies, including veteran manufacturers and those new to the golf marketplace, to create a dynamic Show Floor packed with discovery, innovation and business opportunities.

Top Brands Participating in the 2023 PGA Show as of November 1, 2022 – Full List at www.PGAShow.com Equipment Technology Fashion Golf Products/Services Bridgestone Golf aboutGolf 7Diamonds Imperial Headwear Club Car Callaway Golf Bushnell Golf ahead KJUS DSG/Vantage Cleveland Golf Garmin Antigua Lacoste Easy Picker Cobra Golf Golfzon Ashworth Level wear Evolution Electric Vehicles Mizuno Foresight Sports Donald Ross Sportswear Peter Millar EZ-GO PING FlightScope Dunning PUCK Prestwick Golf Group Srixon Full Swing FootJoy PUMA Golf Range Servant Titleist Trackman G/FORE Skechers Sterling Cut Glass US Kids Golf TopTracer Greg Norman Collection Straight Down Clothing Wittek Golf Supply XXIO Sleep decor Holderness & Bourne Under Armour Yamaha Golf Cars

A directory of exhibiting companies is updated regularly at PGAShow.com .

“The PGA Show is our largest annual gathering of PGA Professionals and the most significant business event for the global golf community each and every year,” said PGA of America President Jim Richerson. “It is a valued opportunity to experience and source the latest innovations, connect with peers and industry leadership, and grow your career and business. We are better from coming together at the PGA Show, and the sport and business of golf is in good hands from the cross-community collaboration.”

“We are excited to welcome back to the PGA Show the very best brands in golf, from market leaders and established companies to wide-ranging service providers and inventive start-ups,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Vice President Marc Simon. “This expansive mix of companies creates an unparalleled Marketplace of the newest Innovations to improve the golf experience. Additional education, business, career and peer Networking programs in a packed Show Week schedule help to elevate the business of the sport at every level.”

The 2023 PGA Show Week will begin with the PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit (Jan. 22-23), the AGM Retail Conference (Jan. 24) and the PGA Show Education Conference (Jan. 24-27) at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) and the NGCOA’s Golf Business Conference (Jan. 23-25) at both the Rosen Center Hotel and the Convention Center. The 20th PGA Show Demo & Fitting Day will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Orange County National Golf Center. PGA Show exhibits, demonstrations, presentations and special events will fill out the industry calendar Wednesday – Friday, Jan. 25-27, at the Convention Center.

Attendance at the 70th PGA Show is restricted to PGA Professionals and golf industry personnel. Attendance and registration guidelines are available at PGAShow.com . There is no event registration fee for qualified golf industry professionals through Dec. 1, 2022. Beginning Dec. 2, 2022, PGA, LPGA and International PGA Professionals can continue to register at no charge, while other industry personnel will incur a $75 event registration processing fee through Jan. 23, 2023, and a $195 fee at the PGA Show through Jan. 27, 2023. Registration for the PGA Education Conference is also now open at PGAShow.com . PGA Education Conference early registration savings are available through Dec. 1, 2022, with additional savings available for PGA Members, PGA Associates, LPGA Professionals, International PGA Members and PGM Students.

About PGA Golf Exhibitions

The PGA Show, PGA Buying & Education Summit and PGA Show Connects are organized by PGA Golf Exhibitions (part of RX) and the PGA of America. Since its inception in 1954, the PGA Show has grown into the largest annual business event for the global golf industry. Regional PGA Show Buying & Education Summits and the PGA Show Connects digital platform connect the industry year-round and drive business leading up to the annual PGA Show. Learn more at PGAShow.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.