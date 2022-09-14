70-year-old man scores insane basketball shot from the street, leaves netizens impressed

The internet is home to all kinds of videos that suspend disbelief. People do all kinds of crazy things that look unbelievable and go viral across social media. One such video shows a 70-year-old Taxi driver scoring a goal from outside the basketball court while standing in the street.

The video was posted on Instagram by Luc A Menard, a content creator, on September 8, 2022. It has received more than 18.8 million views so far. The video begins with the 70-year-old man, wearing Timberland boots, asking people on the street to pass him the basketball so he could hit a shot.

Menard then walks by and gives the man the ball by impressively juggling it with his feet. The elderly man catches the ball and makes the shot that looks impossible. As the ball goes into the basket, the man runs into the street amid loud cheering and hooting. Although the video is most probably staged, the Taxi driver’s insane shot from the street is surreal to watch.

Watch the video below:

“Are we just going to ignore the fancy footwork,” commented an Instagram user. “They deft kno each other lol their futbol skills gave it away. Good shot you,” wrote another. “Was not expecting that assisting soccer skills from the big man tho!” said a third.

“This would be a phenomenal sport. A sport based on pairs. One can kick the ball only, and the other can use their hands like in basketball. Not sure how a scoring system could work tho,” shared another netizen.

The duo has recreated a similar shot in another video and also posted one in which the Taxi driver shows his basketball skills against a “pro player”.