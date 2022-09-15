70 artists to attend River Clay Fine Arts Festival

Sept. 14—On Oct. 22-23, 70 artists from 13 states will converge on Decatur’s City Hall lawn for the River Clay Fine Arts Festival. Festival organizers announced the list of participating artists today.

The festival will feature sculptors, drawers, painters, photographers, jewelry makers, wood carvers, fiber artists, glass artists, metal workers, ceramicists and mixed media artists.

Local artists selected are Bonnie Hurst, Bryan Johnson, DeAnn Meely, Johanna Littleton, Kristi Hyde, Leigh Ann Hurst, Rebecca Sower and Rickie Higgins, all of Decatur; and Emily Barkley of Tanner.

Other artists will represent Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Indiana, Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana and Ohio.

Along with the artists’ market, the festival will feature artist demonstrations, music, children’s activities, student art exhibits and chalk artists.

River Clay will take place on the grounds of City Hall, 9 am-5 pm on Oct. 22 and 10 am-4 pm on Oct. 23. Weekend passes cost $5 for adults and are free for children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult. The festival will kick off with River Clay Rendezvous, an arts patron preview party Oct. 21, 5-9 pm Tickets cost $60.

For more information, visit riverclay.org.

— [email protected] or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.